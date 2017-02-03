20 Cool Cribs for the Modern Baby

Babies happen. They can even happen in a modern home. The modern baby movement started years ago, meeting the desire of modern-minded parents unwilling to compromise their aesthetics with overly ornate, matchy-matchy nursery furniture, and plastic baby gear.
Parents are now taking the established modern nursery aesthetic and blending it with their personal tastes in a way that resonates with the rest of the home.
Novella Crib by Nursery Works, $1000 available via retailers.
This unique design can transform from crib to toddler bed to daybed or reading nook, ensuring its continued use as your child grows. It's made in America with a solid ash frame and steel legs.
Although the color palette is minimal, the couple added bursts of blue and yellow throughout the home in the living room and even the new nursery.
For the couple, who are expecting, adding a nursery was a key component of the renovation. The home’s historic trusses were lightly sanded and whitewashed.
A mural by local illustrator Kale Williams—a good friend and the wife of one of Brill’s partners—provides the backdrop forthe nursery.
Wayfair & Designer Gunnar Larson give Rebecca Minkoff's kids a unique nursery makeover. Watch how CREATE Clear applied over a featured wood wall in the nursery lays the perfect backdrop for this high-end design, http://www.ideapaint.com/article/wayfair-roomover
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
The Bennett bedroom furniture collection is based on a 19th-century French cabinet we discovered in an antique shop. Featuring quality craftsmanship by Pennsylvania woodworkers, Bennett is an updated twist on a classic design and is built to last.
Schmidt selected Oeuf’s Robin crib for Finn’s soon-to-be sibling. The bird mobile is by Tamar Mogendorff.
Teague plays in his Hiya crib from Spot on Square.
Unison is known for its gender-neutral bedding: Stripes and jaunty prints suitable for baby boys or girls are equally appealing to design-minded parents. (Sailor + Regatta crib set from Unison, $44–74)
Baby Max’s bedroom (in his parents' Los Angeles A. Quincy Jones house) is outfitted with a Gulliver crib and a red PS cabinet, both from Ikea, as well as a Birds in Harmony mobile by Christel Sadde and Katsumi Komagata for the Museum of Modern Art Store. The custom "I brake for unicorns" neon sign is from Let There Be Neon, a shop in New York City.
Evidence of the children’s burgeoning furniture collection is found in their room, which features an Eames Hang-It-All (not shown) and a bed/crib by Stokke.
Young parents Ainsley Ryan and Chris Showalter created a freestanding OSB (oriented strand board) structure inside their Brooklyn, New York, apartment to house their daughter Tatum’s room, as well as their own connecting master bedroom. The crib is by Oeuf.
When baby Jean is older, he'll join older sister Eva in frolicking in and around the nooks and crannies of the partition. For now, however, he sleeps in this compact space with room for his crib, books, and toys. A small window with a sliding shutter placed next to Eva's pillow looks onto the crib, so she can watch over her brother at night.
The office, which is also Lily’s room, features a Babyletto crib and a Smileywalls wall decal applied atop Normandy paint from Benjamin Moore.
A bunny mobile by Flensted hangs over the crib, while the felt mural provides a soft and colorful backdrop. The Excel floor lamp in the living room is by Rich Brilliant Willing.
The Stonorovs couldn’t find a crib they liked and that fit their budget, so Tolya
custom-made Niko’s sleeper out of walnut plywood and 3form plastic circles laser-cut by East Bay Laser & Waterjet. Otto made the sliding changing table out of solid walnut. Worried that their dog, Oscar, was feeling neglected, he built a Japanese-style water and food dish for him.
The clients didn’t know the sex of the baby so they chose decor that would work for either while still keeping it bright and colorful. One of the walls is covered with a Minikani Lab mural that sets the tone for the room.
Photo by Jacob Snavely