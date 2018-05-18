A Bushland Home in Melbourne That's Divided Between Two Pavilions

Distinguished by two pavilions that appear to stand apart at first sight—but are in fact connected—Two Halves House was designed with three requirements in mind. The homeowners wanted a high bush fire safety rating and a relaxed kitchen and living space for entertaining. Plus, they wanted to maximize the sloping site and the south-facing views.

Mick Moloney, principal of Moloney Architects who worked on the project, said his clients wanted their internal living spaces to have a strong connection to its bushland surroundings. They also wanted to create privacy and a sense of seclusion.

An entry corridor connects the two pavilions. On one side of the corridor is the pavilion that houses the garage and the more social, open-plan living spaces, including the kitchen, living, and dining areas.

On the other side of the entranceway is the pavilion that holds the private zones including four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, and laundry room.

In the heart of the "social" pavilion is the open-plan kitchen, which was designed with a skylight and a large island counter that encourages leisurely conversation.

Custom-built, low-set bench seats are places around the living and kitchen areas to accommodate guests in a relaxed and casual way when the owners entertain.

The minimalist bedrooms, which are designed like a series of cellular spaces, offer the best views of the bush while taking in the best quality of light.

The public zones in the first pavilion face outwards, but the sleeping and bathing areas in the second pavilion are compartmentalized and private.

For the interiors, Moloney Architects used a birch-faced plywood finish throughout to reinforce the monolithic form of the angled ceilings and to accentuate the earthy warmth of the space.