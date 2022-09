Joey and Jane Scandizzo had always been set on retaining the facade of their Melbourne home. However, the existing Victorian-style cottage had been updated over the years and lost its character as a result. Local firm Kennon+ set out to restore the facade to "as close to its existing condition as possible." This meant sourcing the wrought iron, decorative filigree so typical of Australian Victorian cottages and crafting it to match the original detailing of the home.