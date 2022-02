Using multifunctional furniture, designer Bogusz Parzyszek's apartment in Warsaw rearranges at a moment's notice. So many surfaces in his 500-square-foot studio apartment fold, open, roll out, slide, and serve multiple functions. Even the largest object in the flat, a nearly 10-foot-long, white quartz-topped kitchen island, can move around the apartment. The custom island rests on a steel frame with wheels.