In Greenwich Village, design practice Messana O’Rorke uses a minimalist yet luxe material palette to give a compact studio apartment the illusion of spaciousness. The 430-square-foot studio apartment, located in a post-war co-op at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street, ensconces the bed in a brass cube whose doors can be closed when guests visit and whose metallic sheen bathes the living area in golden light.