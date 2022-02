A lesson in efficiency, this flexible, 237-square-foot apartment in Trnava, Slovakia, uses custom-made storage and furniture to its full advantage. A young couple enlisted local studio Minimalic to renovate a small space with a budget of €15,000, or about $17,400. The emphasis lies on simple, natural materials that are easy to clean: poured concrete floors that are painted white, natural oak veneer wardrobes, cement-bonded particle board, and a Cor-Ten steel entry door and shower.