Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M
Location: 1112 Park Street, Charlottesville, Virginia
Price: $2,250,000
Year Built: 1870
Footprint: 5,340 Square Feet (4 Bed, 4 Bath)
Lot Size: 1.1 Acres
From the Agent: "The owner/architects have taken one of the original stately Charlottesville homes from 1870 and brought the outdoors into the house. Keeping the charm at the front with original moldings and windows, the two-story addition flows seamlessly to the backyard. This newer build has floor-to-ceiling Spanish cedar windows with views of the 1.1-acre manicured lawn. The heart of the house has accordion doors that open completely to a sapele wood deck overlooking the 6.5-acres of green space at Davis Park. The kitchen includes custom cabinetry, a separate bar, and a large pantry. The home also has a concrete pool with a bluestone terrace, and a one-car garage."
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1112 Park Street in Charlottesville, Virginia, is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Erin Garcia at Nest Realty.
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