17 Modern Rentals That Give You a Front-Seat View of Incredible Fall Foliage
Lifestyle + Travel

By Jenny Xie
From coast to coast, these contemporary homes are the perfect autumn retreats from which to watch the leaves change.

This year, the fall equinox lands on September 22, ushering in a season of hot spiced drinks, cozy layers, and spectacular autumnal foliage. Parts of Colorado, Minnesota, New York, and Maine will see leaves bursting into color as early as later this month, while peak times for the Southeast won’t be until early November. If you’re planning to catch Mother Nature’s show— whether it be in New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle or the Catskills in New York—check out our suggestions for where to stay while taking in the scenery.

A Napa Countryside Maisonnette 

Location: Napa, California

Average Rate: $140

Accommodates: 4

Peak Season: Late September–late November

A Midcentury Modern Residence

Location: Saint Helena, California 

Average Rate: $641 

Accommodates:

Peak Season: Late September–late November

Sweeping Views of Napa Valley

Location: Saint Helena, California 

Average Rate: $1,928 

Accommodates: 10 

Peak Season: Late September–late November

The Little Nell 

Location: Aspen, Colorado

Average Rate: $825

Accommodates: 3

Peak Season: Late September–mid-October

A Cul-De-Sac Escape

Location: Aspen, Colorado

Average Rate: $1,776

Accommodates: 12

Peak Season: Late September–mid-October

Riverside Eco-Dwelling

Location: Taos, New Mexico

Average Rate: $130

Accommodates: 4

Peak Season: Late September–early October

A Serene Pied-à-Terre 

Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Average Rate: $264

Accommodates:

Peak Season: Late September–early October

A Renovated A-Frame Cabin

Location: Kerhonkson, New York

Average Rate: $178

Accommodates: 6

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October

An Updated Carriage House

Location: Woodstock, New York

Average Rate: $428

Accommodates: 6

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October

A Modern Cottage With a Chef's Kitchen

Location: Rhinebeck, New York

Average Rate: $299

Accommodates: 4

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October

A Contemporary Apartment in a Victorian Home

Location: Hudson, New York

Average Rate: $237

Accommodates: 6

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October

A Mountain Escape in the Treetops

Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Average Rate: $432 

Accommodates: 10 

Peak Season: October–early November

Projector House on Lake Champlain

Location: Charlotte, Vermont

Average Rate: $563

Accommodates:

Peak Season: Mid-September–mid-October

A Quiet Home With Hiking Access

Location: Lenox, Massachusetts

Average Rate: $334

Accommodates: 6

Peak Season: October

A Field-and-Forest Retreat

Location: Lenox, Massachusetts

Average Rate: $358

Accommodates: 10

Peak Season: October

A Light-Filled Getaway

Location: Sharon, Connecticut

Average Rate: $171

Accommodates: 6

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October

A Restored Home Overlooking a Land Preserve

Location: Roxbury, Connecticut

Average Rate: $403

Accommodates: 12

Peak Season: Mid-September–late October