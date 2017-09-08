17 Modern Rentals That Give You a Front-Seat View of Incredible Fall Foliage

This year, the fall equinox lands on September 22, ushering in a season of hot spiced drinks, cozy layers, and spectacular autumnal foliage. Parts of Colorado, Minnesota, New York, and Maine will see leaves bursting into color as early as later this month, while peak times for the Southeast won’t be until early November. If you’re planning to catch Mother Nature’s show— whether it be in New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle or the Catskills in New York—check out our suggestions for where to stay while taking in the scenery.

