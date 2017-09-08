17 Modern Rentals That Give You a Front-Seat View of Incredible Fall Foliage

This year, the fall equinox lands on September 22, ushering in a season of hot spiced drinks, cozy layers, and spectacular autumnal foliage. Parts of Colorado, Minnesota, New York, and Maine will see leaves bursting into color as early as later this month, while peak times for the Southeast won’t be until early November. If you’re planning to catch Mother Nature’s show— whether it be in New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle or the Catskills in New York—check out our suggestions for where to stay while taking in the scenery.
A Napa Countryside Maisonnette
Location: Napa, California
Average Rate: $140
Accommodates: 4
Peak Season: Late September–late November
A Midcentury Modern Residence
Location: Saint Helena, California
Average Rate: $641
Accommodates: 7
Peak Season: Late September–late November
Sweeping Views of Napa Valley
Location: Saint Helena, California
Average Rate: $1,928
Accommodates: 10
Peak Season: Late September–late November
The Little Nell
Location: Aspen, Colorado
Average Rate: $825
Accommodates: 3
Peak Season: Late September–mid-October
A Cul-De-Sac Escape
Location: Aspen, Colorado
Average Rate: $1,776
Accommodates: 12
Peak Season: Late September–mid-October
Riverside Eco-Dwelling
Location: Taos, New Mexico
Average Rate: $130
Accommodates: 4
Peak Season: Late September–early October
A Serene Pied-à-Terre
Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Average Rate: $264
Accommodates: 3
Peak Season: Late September–early October
A Renovated A-Frame Cabin
Location: Kerhonkson, New York
Average Rate: $178
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October
An Updated Carriage House
Location: Woodstock, New York
Average Rate: $428
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October
A Modern Cottage With a Chef's Kitchen
Location: Rhinebeck, New York
Average Rate: $299
Accommodates: 4
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October
A Contemporary Apartment in a Victorian Home
Location: Hudson, New York
Average Rate: $237
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October
A Mountain Escape in the Treetops
Location: Asheville, North Carolina
Average Rate: $432
Accommodates: 10
Peak Season: October–early November
Projector House on Lake Champlain
Location: Charlotte, Vermont
Average Rate: $563
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: Mid-September–mid-October
A Quiet Home With Hiking Access
Location: Lenox, Massachusetts
Average Rate: $334
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: October
A Field-and-Forest Retreat
Location: Lenox, Massachusetts
Average Rate: $358
Accommodates: 10
Peak Season: October
A Light-Filled Getaway
Location: Sharon, Connecticut
Average Rate: $171
Accommodates: 6
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October
A Restored Home Overlooking a Land Preserve
Location: Roxbury, Connecticut
Average Rate: $403
Accommodates: 12
Peak Season: Mid-September–late October