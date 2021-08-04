Situated in a small forest clearing near the Kattegat seashore in Denmark, Vibo Tværveh interprets a barrel-vault structure through traditional Danish cabin and barn architecture. The team topped the tube-shaped structure with industrial steel plates, and they clad the majority of the interior in pine. "We wanted the smell, sound, and atmosphere of the residence to embody a traditional cabin," says architect Stefan Valbæk. He describes the long, barrel shape of the house as "simple, yet notable," and says that inside, the high ceiling and "distinctive rhythm" of the arched steel beams create "an extraordinary spatial atmosphere" with "views to the treetops and the sky."