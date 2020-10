Base yourself in laidback Greenwood, north of downtown Seattle, for access to a number of quality breweries, coffee shops, and parks, and stay in this second-floor apartment to step into the 1960s. Designed by the host, a residential architect and builder, it is a shrine to midcentury modern furniture. Pour a whiskey at the well-stocked bar and then migrate to the private rooftop lounge, where a Finnish sauna beckons.