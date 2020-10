Seemingly plucked from the woods of old Europe, this Bend apartment, a 10-minute walk to downtown’s restaurants and cafes, is one of three adjoining, private lofted spaces gathered inside one house, so be prepared to share the garden, grill, and hot tub. Beyond the tree-stump mailbox, the mood remains decidedly Hobbit House, featuring geometric windows, an impressive gas fireplace, and heaps of Northwest wood. A 19th-century dining table, Asian cabinet, and daybeds add a layer of elegance.