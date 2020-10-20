Smack in the center of Washington State Wine Country is Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy, currently open for tastings by reservation in the alfresco piazza. On its grounds is a community of sleek cabins—look elsewhere if privacy is mandatory—by Seattle design firm Olson Kundig, including this one. With architecture informed by the Ancient Lakes wine region’s topography, and sightlines of the Columbia River Gorge courtesy of the sliding floor-to-ceiling doors and outdoor patio, it’s truly a high-desert respite.