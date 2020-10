Salish Sea, and all its aquatic escapades, is close by, as is Olympic National Park. To honor the regional landscape, this Port Angeles guesthouse opted for a cool palette, enlivened by a centerpiece Hawaii blue sofa, Appropriately, it melds with such elements as reclaimed slate countertops, salvaged live edge wood, and polished cement floors. At night, the bedroom, with its skylight-punctured ceiling, bring in the stars.