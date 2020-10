Big families will gravitate toward this spacious lake house with the wraparound deck and sun-streaked kitchen on Puget Sound’s Anderson Island. Grab a rowboat or kayak to become acquainted with Lake Florence just outside, or head to Interlachen Park, a block away, to play tennis. Do spend the evening with a nightcap by the fire pit, but during cold spells, watch a film on the projector in the open-plan living area or better yet, curl up by the wood stove.