An interior design scheme showcasing pieces of Lego might be deemed a novelty, but this house set on a wooded lot in Seattle’s Matthews Beach neighborhood balances whimsy with sophistication. Here, the kitchen is tastefully graced with wide swathes of those interlocking plastic bricks, a playful counterpoint to the midcentury-style living room. By contrast, fans of outdoor fun will relish proximity to the Burke-Gilman Trail.