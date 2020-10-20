A godsend for Seattle denizens craving nature, Granite Falls can be reached from the metropolis in about an hour, and this asymmetrical A-frame with the exposed beams makes for one serene sleepover. Resting atop a granite ledge overlooking water that flows through the Cascade Mountains, it was originally built in the 1970s, but is now contemporized with objects from the hosts’ duo of Seattle design and plant shops. Let the hours evaporate by reading in the hammock loft, dozing in the sky-lit bedroom, or splashing in the hot tub on the back porch.