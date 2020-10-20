For those who can’t snag accommodations at the Willows Inn, Lummi Island’s star attraction that now has COVID-19 hygiene protocols in place, this whitewashed dwelling a short walk from Sunset Beach—and the inn’s must-dine-at restaurant—is a fine substitute. Hang out by the propane gas fireplace in the sunken living area, cook on the Bertazzoni range, or take a book up to the loft for a spell. Salish Sea and Orcas Island vistas can be reveled in through the wall of sliding glass doors and from the commodious deck.