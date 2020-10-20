For those who can’t snag accommodations at the Willows Inn, Lummi Island’s star attraction that now has COVID-19 hygiene protocols in place, this whitewashed dwelling a short walk from Sunset Beach—and the inn’s must-dine-at restaurant—is a fine substitute. Hang out by the propane gas fireplace in the sunken living area, cook on the Bertazzoni range, or take a book up to the loft for a spell. Salish Sea and Orcas Island vistas can be reveled in through the wall of sliding glass doors and from the commodious deck. Photo 13 of 18 in 17 Dreamy and Rentable Retreats For a Pacific Northwest Escape

