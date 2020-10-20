Revamped in 2016, this contemporary A-Frame on the edge of Mount Hood National Forest, in rural Rhododendron, stands out for its design, like the spiral staircase leading up to the reading nook and bedrooms and a custom-made wood partition. Warming the open-plan layout is a basalt rock fireplace, directly across from the sink-into-it sectional on the Berber-woven Beni Ourain rug. A constant stream of cooking is rewarded with meals served at the dining room table, underneath a gleaming vintage Danish pendant.