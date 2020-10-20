Dating from 1936—the ceiling is crafted from the original rafters and sheathing— this once ramshackle shed was renovated by sculptor Todji Kurtzman, who used it as his studio for 15 years. Situated on the grounds of a rambling Southeast Portland house that is also available for rental, it embodies the city’s quirkiness, mixing old-growth barn wood, say, with a clawfoot tub, an eye-catching feather painting by Native American artist TJ Ravenwolf, and fittingly, a garden full of Kurtzman’s own bronze creations.