Just half a block away from Portland’s boutique- and gallery-lined Alberta Arts District, this compact 300-square-foot abode with the rust cedar ceilings, shiplap walls, and stash of knick-knacks first welcomes visitors with a hand-painted bed post. The hosts built the home themselves, so look for thoughtful details like an artful petrified sink, Portland-made tiles, and the sliding barn door, shelves, and tables fashioned from salvaged wood. After dinner, relax at the fire pit table in the front courtyard.