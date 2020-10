Redmond, Bend’s neighbor to the north in Oregon’s high desert, is small, but planted between the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, and only a 90-minute drive from the Painted Hills, it’s a gateway to recreational activities. Visitors yearning for a good-looking backdrop after their cycling adventures will want to check into this breezy white studio accentuated with cheerful tones of pink, blue, and yellow—the hosts own a local art hub in Bend—and packed with plants and books.