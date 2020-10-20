There are treehouse vibes galore in this wood-clad, three-story midcentury house—the entrance is reached by way of an elevated deck, for instance—propped on a hill above the sandy beach-strewn Manzanita. The hosts are designers, and so the interior is inviting and airy, with hues of gray and yellow playing with the abundance of natural light. It may feel secluded here, but Neahkahnie Beach, a more subdued alternative to kayaking at nearby Nehalem Bay State Park, is only a five-minute stroll away.