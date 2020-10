McMinnville is prime Oregon wine country and while much of the day will be spent sipping—some 250 Willamette Valley wineries are within 20 miles and downtown alone has over 20 tasting rooms—this cottage, and its fairy light-brightened patio beside a redwood tree, is a place to keep the relaxed vibes going. Just past the hosts’ own home and the vegetable garden and chicken coop, it has a midcentury spirit, decked out in vivid colors and rotating artwork from the owners’ personal collection.