Soak in a hot tub, relax in a lounge chair, or dine al fresco on the two-level terrace while enjoying 180-degree views of the park, Mount San Jacinto, and Mount Gorgonio. Inside the two-bedroom dwelling, floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow the outdoors and sun to flood the home. Decor is kept minimal with playful pops of color, letting the landscape take center stage.