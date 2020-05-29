Clean lines make up this 1950s homestead. Situated on five acres outside of town, the property offers uninterrupted panoramas of the desert. The cabin maintains elements of a bucolic dwelling with exposed beams, wood countertops, vintage furnishings and decor, and an outdoor shower. At the same time, it privileges a modern aesthetic with concrete floors, a cobalt-hued kitchen, and industrial fixtures. From the bedroom, two large double doors open up to a large deck and an expansive view of the landscape.