Surrounded by boulders and twisted yuccas, two cabins in the Mojave Desert stand like Monopoly houses, their steel siding weathered to a tawny finish. But behind the simple gabled forms lies a complex network that enables them to operate wholly off the grid. Designed by architect Malek Alqadi, this desert getaway has an open-air room that allows guests to sleep under the stars on Silvon sheets woven with pure, natural silver. The minimalist space embodies a modern feel with a primarily gray, onyx, and wood palette with a splash of cobalt in the bathroom. Large cutout windows flood the space with natural light, though there are also large hammocks outside for some extra vitamin D or stargazing.