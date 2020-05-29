Interior designer Natalie Myers’ vacation home is a playground of pattern, texture, and hues with terrazzo countertops and geometric wallpaper. Channeling her sense of #scandifornianstyle, the Veneer Retreat features vintage metal kitchen cabinets and a decorative Franklin stove with updated amenities and design. Room & Board furniture stand as anchors amid retro objects and art. The details are considered down to Buffy comforters, organic bedding, and Public Goods toiletries. Outside, a new backyard deck with lounge area, fire pit, dining area, and bar makes for the perfect sanctuary to enjoy the rugged landscape. Photo 17 of 17 in 16 Ultimate Joshua Tree Airbnbs Starting at $130 a Night

16 Ultimate Joshua Tree Airbnbs Starting at $130 a Night

Interior designer Natalie Myers’ vacation home is a playground of pattern, texture, and hues with terrazzo countertops and geometric wallpaper. Channeling her sense of #scandifornianstyle, the Veneer Retreat features vintage metal kitchen cabinets and a decorative Franklin stove with updated amenities and design. Room & Board furniture stand as anchors amid retro objects and art. The details are considered down to Buffy comforters, organic bedding, and Public Goods toiletries. Outside, a new backyard deck with lounge area, fire pit, dining area, and bar makes for the perfect sanctuary to enjoy the rugged landscape.