Interior designer Natalie Myers’ vacation home is a playground of pattern, texture, and hues with terrazzo countertops and geometric wallpaper. Channeling her sense of #scandifornianstyle, the Veneer Retreat features vintage metal kitchen cabinets and a decorative Franklin stove with updated amenities and design. Room & Board furniture stand as anchors amid retro objects and art. The details are considered down to Buffy comforters, organic bedding, and Public Goods toiletries. Outside, a new backyard deck with lounge area, fire pit, dining area, and bar makes for the perfect sanctuary to enjoy the rugged landscape.