Between Pioneertown and Joshua Tree National Park, this midcentury compound offers nearly 360-degree views along with a 40-foot salt waterpool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit. Inside, old-school charm flows through the space with vintage decor and airy nooks. A large, stone fireplace stands as the anchor of the home, warming up the living area surrounded by walls of angular glass. Bathrooms are minimal in earth tones with wooden benches and tile, and a separate guest house offers an additional queen bed, kitchen, and bathroom.