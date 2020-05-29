If it’s unique and exclusive amenities you seek, look no further. Within walking distance of downtown Joshua Tree, while bordering the Coyote Hole Conservation Area, this escape has everything one would need for a serene getaway, including a hot tub sunken into a wraparound infinity deck looking out into Coyote Hole. There are also two four-foot "cowboy tubs," a custom outdoor rock shower, fire pit, and outdoor dining area that seats up to 16 people. Inside, interiors are defined by a midcentury aesthetic where vintage furnishings meet modern creature comforts (like Casper mattresses) and sleek amenities (like a state-of-the-art kitchen). Two full bathrooms are wrapped in white cement; the master is outfitted with a full-size tub with views of the national park.