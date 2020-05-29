There’s perhaps no Airbnb trendier than The Joshua Tree House. Created by Sara and Rich Combs (who just recently opened a boutique hotel in Arizona), the home is an embodiment of the creative community of these two artists, teeming with vintage finds and decor from artists like Heather Day, Aleksandra Zee, Katie Gong, and Stella Maria Baer, and brands including Soukie Modern, Schoolhouse, Article, and PAMPA. The updated 1949 abode melds old and new where Southwest style meets modern interiors amid 100 Joshua trees.