Located in the upper Friendly Hills area of Joshua Tree, the five-acre Spirit Wind compound holds an array of amenities for the creative at heart including a vintage mid-’70s Dual turntable, hot tub, and hammock circle. Curved walls offer stellar acoustics, while several dedicated spaces offer nooks to feel inspired: the "crow’s nest" bedroom is perched on the third floor with meditation alcove; the "opium den" is a lounge with expansive desert views; and the library with high ceilings is outfitted with books, art objects, and a telescope. With contemporary furnishings and Heath Ceramics dinnerware, this space exudes a clean and soothing aesthetic.