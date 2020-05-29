Perched on eight acres, the SkyHouse is designed for indoor/outdoor living with high ceilings, walls of sliding glass, and all the creature comforts. It offers a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, a 1,800-square-foot deck, numerous gardens, and a 10-foot-long fire pit. The interiors fuse a sense of wabi-sabi with contemporary luxury. Artistic accent walls abound—along with stone and wood finishes and designer lighting. Best of all, the home is within walking distance to the Desert View Conservation Area of Joshua Tree National Park.