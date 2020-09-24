As pioneers in the emergent Hip-Hop Architecture movement, Tajai Massey and Sekou Cooke will discuss their separate paths in bringing together these two seemingly disparate communities—hip-hop and architecture. Massey will discuss his journey from international rap star (he’s a founding member of Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics) to architecture student and practitioner. Cooke will discuss his journey into curating and reifying the importance of hip-hop culture within the discipline of architecture. Both will reflect on personal and professional experience to imagine new approaches and angles for developing this rich topic. Photo 14 of 17 in 16 Essential Design Events to Catch This Fall

As pioneers in the emergent Hip-Hop Architecture movement, Tajai Massey and Sekou Cooke will discuss their separate paths in bringing together these two seemingly disparate communities—hip-hop and architecture. Massey will discuss his journey from international rap star (he’s a founding member of Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics) to architecture student and practitioner. Cooke will discuss his journey into curating and reifying the importance of hip-hop culture within the discipline of architecture. Both will reflect on personal and professional experience to imagine new approaches and angles for developing this rich topic.

