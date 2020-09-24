As pioneers in the emergent Hip-Hop Architecture movement, Tajai Massey and Sekou Cooke will discuss their separate paths in bringing together these two seemingly disparate communities—hip-hop and architecture. Massey will discuss his journey from international rap star (he’s a founding member of Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics) to architecture student and practitioner. Cooke will discuss his journey into curating and reifying the importance of hip-hop culture within the discipline of architecture. Both will reflect on personal and professional experience to imagine new approaches and angles for developing this rich topic.