The traditional 17th century-style Shofuso Japanese House and Garden sits in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park. It is here that the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is presenting Shofuso and Modernism: Mid-Century Collaboration Between Japan and Philadelphia. Also available virtually, the exhibition pays tribute to the friendship and cross-cultural exchanges between the house’s architect, Junzo Yoshimura—who first built it for an exhibition at MoMA in New York—woodworker George Nakashima, designer Noémi Pernessin Raymond, and architect Antonin Raymond through a collection of images, objects, and artifacts.