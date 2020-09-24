Copenhagen has one of the world’s most impressive design scenes, and exemplifying it is the Copenhagen Architecture Festival (October 1-11). This year, it takes a close look at the evolution of Denmark as a well-developed classic welfare state, but there are also a number of films to see like Barbicania and Oscar Neimeyer: Life is a Breath of Fresh Air. Indian architect Anupama Kundoo will speak at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, and "Til Salg: Danmarks Billigste House" is one exhibition not to miss. Artist and documentary filmmaker Jutta Marie Jessen’s stash of photographs are all of homes, plucked from real estate ads and devoid of pricing and addresses so that the images are shorn of preconceptions.