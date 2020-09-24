Detroit is the sole UNESCO City of Design in the States, and that distinction is put front and center during Detroit Month of Design (MoD), produced by Design Core Detroit. Before the 10th annual event winds down on September 30, locals can hightail it to exhibitions like "Softhouse" (through September 28) for a look-see of soulful, ambiguous objects, or design studio Form&Seek’s "Never Normal" (through December 12), which reconsiders personal attachments to an ever-shifting domestic landscape, as well as pop into just-launched residential interior design practice Design Studio 6’s new workshop (September 26). Another clever, and democratic, design initiative: the local studio Donut Shop is hosting a Doodle Chair Competition that will add a winning drawing to its permanent collection and make a physical version to be auctioned to benefit activist organization Detroit Will Breathe.