Ruha Benjamin, professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, followed up her first book, People’s Science: Bodies and Rights on the Stem Cell Frontier with Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code. During an online lecture (September 23) organized by SCI-Arc, she will highlight examples of "discriminatory design" and introduce guests to a socially conscious approach to tech development. The following week (September 30), Charles L. Davis II, designer, architectural historian, and cultural critic at the School of Architecture and Planning at SUNY Buffalo, will unveil a darker side of Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright’s romanticized Midwestern prairie life in "American Architecture is a Settler Colonial Project: Locating the Racial Politics of Modern Architectural Style."