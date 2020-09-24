During the pandemic, the American Hardwood Export Council asked nine different design teams—Heatherwick Studio and Studio Swine among them—to create tables and seating that captured their work-from-home needs and desires. Then, they were paired with craftspeople at Benchmark Furniture, whom they only communicated with virtually, to bring these designs to life by hand in their Berkshire, England, workshop. This furniture, all crafted from a choice of red oak, maple, or cherry, is now on display in Connected (through October 11) at the Design Museum in London.