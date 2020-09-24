For its 10 year anniversary, LA Design Festival (September 24-27) boasts as eclectic a lineup as ever. Installations by the likes of Brendan Ravenhill, Block Shop Textiles, Stephen Kenn, Studio Warm, Liqui, and Concrete Geometric will brighten ROW DTLA. Here, designer and theorist Demar Matthews will also reveal his "Unearthing a Black Aesthetic" project, a sustainable live/work unit that embodies and grows out of Black culture, specifically capturing the lifestyles and values of residents in the Watts neighborhood. There is also a 3D-printed pop-up ADU from Mighty Buildings, virtual tours of Walter White’s midcentury Wave House in Palm Desert, as well as a trifecta of East Hollywood workshops, including Estudio Persona, Cuff Studio, and Bradley Duncan Studio.