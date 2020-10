This fall, the Architectural League of New York is shifting its monthly First Friday series to Thursdays. Kicking off the new day (November 5)—and virtual format—are Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, founders of the social and sustainable-minded Oakland practice Rael San Fratello and 3D printing make-tank, Emerging Objects, who will delve into their project MUD Frontiers/Casa Covida, an earthen structure.