With the U.S. presidential election around the bend, the Harvard University Graduate School of Design is investigating the relationship between architecture and politics via Zoom. First up, (September 28) Danielle Allen, the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, joins Michael Murphy, founding principal and executive director of Boston-based MASS Design Group for a discussion about the 2020 American Academy of Arts & Sciences report, "Our Common Purpose." Hosted by the school’s dean, Sarah Whiting, it will probe the idea of voting as both a civic and design issue and sets the scene for next month’s fitting topic, "The Architecture of Democracy" (October 28) in partnership with MIT.