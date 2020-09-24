After the success of London Design Festival, it’s now time for London Craft Week (September 30-October 10), a celebration of makers, designers, brands, and galleries chock-full of demonstrations, exhibitions, and workshops. "The Natural Room" at Sarah Myerscough Gallery, for example, illuminates pieces that honor organic materials like wood, jute, sisal, and willow. The work of emerging makers is intertwined with those by established artists and craftspeople in "300 Objects," curated by heavyweights including Martin Brudnizki and Yinka Ilori, and handmade Mexican objects get the spotlight in "Revolution of Forms."