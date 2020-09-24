American designer Willi Smith aimed to democratize fashion, and by melding his clothing with contemporary architecture in the WilliWear boutiques and showrooms designed by New York architecture and environmental arts studio SITE in the 1970s and ’80s, he underscored that philosophy. In tandem with its exhibition Willi Smith: Street Couture, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York offers the virtual panel discussion "Rebellion in Design: Developing a Blueprint for the Future" (September 23). Featuring SITE founder James Wines, interdisciplinary architect Oana Stănescu, and Virgil Abloh, chief creative director and founder of Off-White and men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, it examines the unlikely connections between fashion and architecture.