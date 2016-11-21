16 Modern Entertaining Tools to Use and Give This Holiday Season

When you’re shopping for modern, functional gifts—whether it’s for you to use or to give to your favorite hostess—consider these 16 picks from MyDomaine’s Gabrielle Savoie.

What you need to know about Gabrielle: As a home editor at MyDomaine and the founder of Savvy Home, Gabrielle thrives off of all things decor and design. Currently living in New York City, she believes that beauty can be found in simplicity, unexpected pairings, and craftsmanship. She also extends this passion into her love for travel and food.

Blossom Lily Candleholders by Anders Nørgaard, $60 I've had my eye on these candleholders ever since I saw them while on a shoot for Rebecca Minkoff's kitchen.

Staub 3.75-Qt. Essential French Oven in Graphite Gray, $149.99 Staub makes my favorite French oven. It's lighter than other brands, I love the minimal look, and it looks great displayed on a stovetop!

Misen Chef’s Knife, $65 I love the idea behind Misen that you really only need one great knife in the kitchen. It's the perfect philosophy for small NYC apartments.



Aésop Resurrection Duet, $125 for the kit I always feel a little naughty splurging on Aésop hand wash, but no other soaps really compare! It makes a great gift since not everyone would buy it for themselves—but everyone loves it!

Blackline Small Board by Blackcreek Mercantile & Trading Co., $175 A great gift for the cheese lover. I love the charred black look—it's refreshing from all the natural wood and marble boards out there.

Antique Mirrored Coaster Set, $49.95 These coasters are the chicest that I've seen in awhile—and they form a pretty box for the coffee table when not in use.

Tina Frey Salad Servers, $54 for a set of 2 Everything Tina Frey makes is flawless, but these salad servers may be my favorite. I love the organic look of the black resin.

Frantoio Muraglia Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $49.95 I love bringing a really good bottle of olive oil as a hostess gift instead of a bottle of wine.

RBT Wing Corkscrew, $49.95 Everyone needs a great corkscrew and I love the look of this one from new barware brand Rabbit.

Berti Handcrafted Italian Convivio Steak Knives, $590 for a set of 6 Proper steak knives is such a joy for meat enthusiasts. I love Laguiole, but I recently discovered Coltellerie Berti's knives, which are seriously sleek.

Iittala’s Alvar Aalto Vase in Rain, $125 I'd give this vase filled with a large bunch of flowers, but it also looks fantastic on its own.

Turk One-Piece Forged Iron Fry Pan, $149 Everyone needs a great forged iron frying pan. Give it to someone who likes to make you bacon in the morning.

Appetites: A Cookbook, by Anthony Bourdain, $22.50

If Anthony Bourdain comes out with a cookbook, you can guarantee it will be at the top of my gift list. I'm a huge fan.



Mepra Italian "Due" 5-Piece Flatware Set, $148 for a set of 5 Flatware is a great gift for someone who recently moved into their first apartment, just got married, or bought a house. Out with the mismatched, and in with the elegant.

Iittala Essence Champagne Glasses, $40 for a set of 2 I'm a big proponent of champagne coupes over flutes. While it may be a little harder not to spill, they look so much more timeless. And as my mother would say, "Drinking out of a champagne coupe is like walking in heels—you can fall flat on your face, but you don't have to."

Peugeot Paris U Select 5" Chocolate Salt Mill, $26.25

As far as salt and pepper mills go, it doesn't get better than Peugeot. I love their traditional ones as much as their battery-powered ones.



