After: Sherman’s remodel emphasizes the wood ceiling as the dramatic focal point that it is. Now, white cabinets, terrazzo floors, a marble slab backsplash, and a quartz counter are mixed with wood and brass accents for better balance. "By bringing in shades of white (while mixing different textures for interest) on mostly everything else, it stands out and is celebrated in its original glory," says Samuel. "The key to making all white not boring is to play up all the textures—and, of course, the pop of metallic really helps."