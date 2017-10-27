15 Modern Tools For the Coffee Connoisseur
These days, modern coffee lovers are faced with endless options when it comes to brewing the perfect cup of joe.

Whether you’re a dedicated coffee buff or simply enjoy a refreshing glass of cold brew on a hot summer day, we have you covered—from storage and mugs to innovative brewing machines. Below, we’ve gathered 15 modern products that will help you satisfy your cravings for espresso, cold brew, or classic drip coffee.

Base Modern Minimalist Coffee Pour-Over Stand
A cup a day keeps the crabbies away.  The classiest way to do coffee: this textured glass and steel pour over! The vintage glass dripper with the industrial-modern base makes for an eye-catching countertop addition (though we’re much more concerned with that beautiful chestnut nectar dripping...
Freud Stovetop Espresso Maker
The beautiful Stovetop Espresso Maker from FREUD is ideal for bringing the aroma of an Italian cafe into your kitchen, every morning.
Cast Iron Coffee Scoop
Made of cast iron and teak, in Taiwan, by fine craftsmen with decades of experience, HMM's coffee scoop is a little weighty, and retro. A perfect start to your daily morning coffee ritual.  Includes an inset magnet for those who like to keep their tools in order.
YIELD Ceramic French Press
Coffee that's pretty and piping hot. From the funky, geometric handle to the winking copper pull, this french press is the cutest we’ve ever come across.
Hario Cold Brew Bottle
Hario's unique bottle features a built-in filter specifically made for cold brewing coffee using the "mizudashi" method. "Mizudashi" is a cold brewing method, in which cold water is used from the beginning instead of hot water.
Bruer Cold Bruer
Once we tried cold brewed coffee, we didn't look back. But we didn't know how easy it is to make it ourselves at home until now. Using the slow-drip brewing process, this cold brewer reveals the natural sweetness in coffee while producing a less acidic and less bitter cup.
Planetary Design Opaque Airtight Coffee Storage Containers
For your best beans. Coffee beans start to lose their flavor and freshness the second they come out of the roaster, and that process speeds up as soon as they’re exposed to air and light.
Blue Bottle Coffee Perfectly Ground Dripper Set
Release the flavor of our time-defying ground coffee with the proprietary Blue Bottle Coffee Dripper. Designed with MIT researchers to produce an even more delicious cup of pour-over coffee, the Dripper comes with custom filters that don't require pre-wetting and never leave behind a papery taste.
