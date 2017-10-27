15 Flower Arrangements That Will Brighten Your Home on Valentine's Day
View Photos

15 Flower Arrangements That Will Brighten Your Home on Valentine's Day

By Dwell
It's almost Valentine's day, which means flowers sales are going to go through the roof. Not only will flowers add color and beauty to any room, they will also put a smile on your significant others face. What are you waiting for? Go play cupid and arrange a breathtaking bouquet for that special someone.

Check out how people have incorporated gorgeous flower arrangements in their home and take notes for next week.

"Wolf Pup №2" and "Lion Cub Twins" by Sharon Montrose in Irvine Slim, "Cheri" by Parima Studio in Newport, "Modern Desert" and "Flowers" by Michelle Tavares in Irvine Slim and Mandalay; Source: Framebridge/Parachute

A light and lemony lounge space is the perfect place to soak up morning sunshine. Because lemon water in the morning is best enjoyed among tart yellow pillows and bright flowers in full bloom.<br><br>Photo by Maree Homer for Homes to Love<br><br>#chartreuse<span> <a href="/discover/colorcrush">#colorcrush</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/color">#color</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/yellow">#yellow</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/design">#design</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/mydomaine">#mydomaine</a></span>

A light and lemony lounge space is the perfect place to soak up morning sunshine. Because lemon water in the morning is best enjoyed among tart yellow pillows and bright flowers in full bloom.

IKEA Stocksund sofa with a Bemz cover in Cubis Pomela. IKEA Stocksund armchair with a Bemz x Romo cover in Cubis Rose Quartz and Linara Pomela.

The dining room's soft color palette combines with its profusion of natural light to produce a sense of calm and spaciousness. Photo by: Scott Hargis

They used a deep-black hue for the room’s cabinetry and built-in desk.

The 1,500-square-foot apartment is a Moscow-based couple's second home. The stately dining setup features a custom table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. PSLAB is responsible for the lighting concept throughout.

Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany<br><br>"Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."

"Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."

In the bedroom, walls painted with benjaminmoore.com Aura matte paint complement the insulated concrete panels that clad the exterior walls. The floors are walnut, and sealed with Osmo Polyx-Oil, a finish made with sunflower, soybean, and thistle oil.

Hollyhock House is the first house of Wright’s second period and his first residence in Southern California. Named for Barnsdall’s favorite flower, the Hollyhock is incorporated throughout the design scheme of the residence.<br><br>The recently completed restoration is an important historical revelation for first-time visitors and regulars alike. Visitors will be able to see and experience the house in much of its original splendor. Floors, windows, doors, decorative molding, and long-forgotten paint colors have been re-created with utmost attention to detail and original intent. The latest phase of renovation took place from 2008 though 2014, with a total of $4,359,000 spent on conservation efforts. Hollyhock House is operated by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).<br><br>After it reopens on February 13, 2015, Hollyhock House will feature self-guided "Walk Wright In" tours on Thursdays through Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a fee of $7 for adults, $3 for students and seniors with identification, and $3 for children under 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. Special arrangements may be made for docent-led tours, group tours, guided tours, and other engagements by calling 323.913.4031. Click here for more information on the tours.

Hollyhock House is the first house of Wright’s second period and his first residence in Southern California. Named for Barnsdall’s favorite flower, the Hollyhock is incorporated throughout the design scheme of the residence.

The recently completed restoration is an important historical revelation for first-time visitors and regulars alike. Visitors will be able to see and experience the house in much of its original splendor. Floors, windows, doors, decorative molding, and long-forgotten paint colors have been re-created with utmost attention to detail and original intent. The latest phase of renovation took place from 2008 though 2014, with a total of $4,359,000 spent on conservation efforts. Hollyhock House is operated by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).

After it reopens on February 13, 2015, Hollyhock House will feature self-guided "Walk Wright In" tours on Thursdays through Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a fee of $7 for adults, $3 for students and seniors with identification, and $3 for children under 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. Special arrangements may be made for docent-led tours, group tours, guided tours, and other engagements by calling 323.913.4031. Click here for more information on the tours.

Charles created this rebus for his daughter, Lucia, when she was a child. "Some people want a key for it; some don’t," says Sussman. Ray’s table was curated by artist Tina Beebe, who worked closely with Ray in the Eames Office and decorated the surface with the flowers and objects Ray favored.

