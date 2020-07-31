Minutes from the Windham Mountain resort (currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), this wood-shrouded Maplecrest cabin has all the welcome trappings of a relaxing, rural weekend sanctuary: a grill for carefree barbecues, a front-porch swing, a quartet of Adirondack chairs gathered around a barrel table, and bunk beds that conjure childhood campgrounds. There’s also a brand-new kitchen with gleaming tiles to whip up meals that can be served in the dining room, accentuated by a pouf and black-and-white patterned seating.