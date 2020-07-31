Given its location directly on Esopus Creek, much time at this Phoenicia cabin will surely be devoted to the outdoors, whether on the Adirondack chairs by the fire pit, gorging on grilled goods at the picnic table, or sipping tea on the bedroom deck. The muted interior is just as tranquil. Read on the rocking chair or listen to the Crosley record player. If traveling with friends in tow is the wish, see if the neighboring cabin, with a lovely smattering of tiles in the kitchen, is available as well. Meditative sounds of rushing water fill them both.