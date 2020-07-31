For an unconventional immersion into nature, look no further than this compact 20-foot shipping container-turned cabin in Saugerties. Set against a backdrop of mountains, it’s designed to engage with the outdoors, what with the hammock, nostalgic horseshoe pit, and yoga platform. There’s only a sofa bed, a cooler instead of a full-on fridge, and a foot pump to generate water in the slate sink, but a writing desk, record player, Swedish wood-burning stove, and pine-paneled bathroom—albeit housed in a separate building 40 feet away—all give it a luxe sheen. Guests seeking more space should scope out the 40-foot sibling container on the opposite side of the property.